Mass. Election Day 2025: List of 55 communities holding elections, find your polling place

BOSTON — Tuesday marks election day for 55 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

Voters in those communities have various issues on the ballot, from mayors and local offices to referenda and overrides.

Boston

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu is the only mayoral candidate on the ballot after beating out her challengers in the democratic preliminary election.

There are about a half dozen contested city council races, with all four incumbent at-large councilors running for re-election.

In District Seven, voters will have to choose a new councilor for the seat vacated by Tania Fernandes Anderson, who is currently serving a one-month sentence in federal prison after getting arrested in a kickback scheme.

Everett

In nearly three dozen other communities across the state, voters will be casting ballots for mayor.

In Everett, City Councilor Robert van Campen will try to oust longtime Mayor Carlo DeMaria. There’s been controversy over DeMaria’s longevity bonuses.

DeMaria has said he believes the accusations are politically motivated.

Lawrence

The Lawrence race between incumbent Mayor Brian De Pena and Juan ‘Manny’ Gonzalez will be a closely watched one.

The Secretary of State’s office will be on site to supervise voters after there were complaints of questionable absentee ballot applications.

Somerville

In Somerville, the two-term incumbent mayor isn’t even on the ballot after losing in the preliminary election.

The race is between two city councilors.

Gloucester

Gloucester’s incumbent has an uphill battle. Mayor Greg Verga finished second in the preliminary election.

His poor results could have been linked to when he was caught on video making an obscene gesture at protestors following negotiations during last year’s teacher strikes.

Taunton

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell is also trying to hold on to her seat. She was arrested in July of 2024 after assaulting her own husband.

A judge sentenced her to six months of probation.

Full list of communities holding elections

Agawam

Amesbury

Amherst

Attleboro

Barnstable

Beverly

Boston

Braintree

Brockton

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

Easthampton

Everett

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Franklin

Gardner

Gloucester

Greenfield

Haverhill

Holyoke

Lawrence

Leominster

Lowell

Lynn

Malden

Marlborough

Medford

Melrose

Methuen

New Bedford

Newburyport

Newton

North Adams

Northampton

Peabody

Pittsfield

Quincy

Randolph

Revere

Salem

Saugus

Somerville

Springfield

Taunton

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Westfield

Weymouth

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester

When do polls open?

Most polls open at 7 a.m. and then close at 8 pm.

Times do vary in some towns, however:

Agawam (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Chicopee (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Franklin (6 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Methuen (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Pittsfield (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Westfield (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

