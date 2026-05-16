Police: Man seriously injured after neck slashing at MBTA station

BOSTON — A man was seriously injured on Friday night after he was slashed in the neck during an argument at Nubian Square, according to police.

MBTA Transit Police said it happened around 8:06 p.m. when adult males were engaged in a verbal dispute when the interaction turned physical.

The suspect allegedly slashed the victim in the neck with an unknown instrument and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious neck wound.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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