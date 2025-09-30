Audit reveals new information about bonuses received by state’s highest paid mayor

EVERETT, Mass. — An audit into all payments made to Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria revealed new information about bonuses he received.

The extensive analysis is tied to state investigators’ findings that DeMaria was improperly paid $180,000 in longevity bonuses.

The audit alleges DeMaria was paid from different accounts that were shielded, and determined some payments were hidden in budget line items.

It also showed a cost-of-living payment of more than $30,000 paid in a lump sum.

“Not sure why a cost-of-living adjustment of that magnitude was essentially paid out without any real transparency, any accountability, any public disclosure,” said Ward 5 City Councilor Robert Van Campen, who’s running against DeMaria for mayor.

The disbursement analysis also investigated eight different city credit cards and left even more questions about alleged hidden payments.

“Of the 220,000 that were paid, about $40,000 were legitimate, and $180,000 were excessive,” said Christopher Petrini, Special Counsel for Everett City Council. “It was basically in clandestine accounts, so it wasn’t transparent.”

The city council voted unanimously to send the findings to the Office of the Inspector General and the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission.

Despite some calls for DeMaria to pay back the money, he’s refused and insisted he was entitled to that $180,000.

He has previously said that he believes some of the accusations are politically motivated and is now suing the Office of the Inspector General.

Boston 25 News reached out to DeMaria for comment, who provided the following statement:

The actions of the city council were nothing more than political theater. Everett residents deserve elected officials that are serious about governing - not focused on political stunts. If they wanted to engage in a serious dialogue about the audit, they would have provided a draft copy in advance. They did not. Earlier this year the mayor provided Everett residents with the rationale for his suit against the OIG. For the full letter please see the attached document

The investigation into DeMaria began back in 2022 after a tip to the inspector general’s hotline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group