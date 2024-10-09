Taunton mayor accused of attacking husband with crowbar wants criminal charges dropped

TAUNTON, Mass. — Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and her husband are asking for assault charges against her to be dropped after an alleged fight between the couple at their home over the summer.

O’Connell’s lawyer says her husband is refusing to testify at trial and that the couple has since reconciled.

Prosecutors allege that O’Connell bit her husband and then struck him with a crowbar in July amid an apparent feud over a “marital issue.”

O’Connell, 54, was arraigned in Taunton District Court after the alleged fight on charges including assault and battery on a family member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

O’Connell, a former Republican state representative who currently serving in her third term as mayor, was arrested on the evening of July 19.

The mayor’s husband, Ted O’Connell, told responding officers that “he and his wife were involved in an argument that ended up turning physical, according to court documents. He also alleged that his wife jumped on his car as he tried to leave their home.

Speaking with reporters outside of court following his wife’s arraignment, Ted O’Connell was apologetic over everything that transpired.

“I apologize for calling the police, I apologize to my wife and the people of Taunton. It was a huge mistake,” he said.

The mayor was ultimately released on personal recognizance

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group