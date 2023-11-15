Potential voter fraud being investigated in Lawrence, officials say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — State officials say they’re investigating potential voter fraud in Lawrence as it pertains to voting by mail.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a voter who went to vote in person on Election Day was already marked on the list as having voted by mail. The voter disputed this and then went home and checked their video surveillance camera.

Video from the voter’s residence allegedly shows a person removing a ballot from the voter’s mailbox.

“Our Elections Division is aware of this allegation and our staff has been in touch with the Lawrence Elections Division to make sure all investigatory materials remain secured,” a spokesperson for Secretary William F. Galvin’s Office said.

The voter has reportedly stated they did not request a ballot be mailed to them and did not return any ballot.

Secretary Galvin has also directed his Director of Elections to refer the matter to the District Attorney for investigation and prosecution.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group