CHELSEA, Mass. — A peace vigil was held Saturday evening in honor of the man who was shot and killed at a Chelsea football game Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 7:44 PM, just after a football game between Chelsea High School and East Boston had ended. Police responded to shots fired and found a victim in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Robert Acostaa.

Dozens gathered on the city hall lawn to pay their respects, with city officials and residents taking turns to speak.

Of those who spoke, Acosta’s cousin also shared a few words, calling him a great man.

“This tragedy is very unfortunate, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone. This could have been anybody’s family, so it just makes me really happy to see everyone here for their community, for the one who lost their life,” she said. ”Jesus is king and family is everything. So cherish the ones that are here right now. All that other stuff is not worth it."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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