CHELSEA, Mass. — A person was injured on Wednesday night after a reported shooting at a Chelsea High School football game, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says.

According to people on scene, they say that the incident began shortly after the game had ended. They heard gunshots, and then a large crowd of people began to run away.

“It sounded like fireworks like we all thought it was fireworks,” one student said. “We didn’t get to see it because we were running. But its like 2 shots that were fired.”

Person taken to the hospital after shooting at Chelsea High School football game

Members of the Chelsea Police, Fire, and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.

Boston 25 is working to get additional details regarding the incident as it remains under investigation. We will update you with the latest once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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