CHELSEA, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot after a Thanksgiving Eve football game at Chelsea High School.

Robert Acosta, 29, of Boston, was shot after the game between Chelsea and East Boston on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the incident began around 7:44 p.m., shortly after the game ended. Acosta was involved in a physical altercation alongside others when he was shot.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Students who were at the game said they heard gunshots before a large crowd began running from the area.

“It sounded like fireworks like we all thought it was fireworks,” one student said. “We didn’t get to see it because we were running. But its like 2 shots that were fired.”

The student said families and young children were also attending the game.

“It was crazy,” another student said. “You never really know who got shot or anything. It’s just crazy.”

Chelsea Public Schools said preliminary findings indicated Acosta was not a student at Chelsea High School or East Boston High School and described the shooting as an isolated incident.

The district said counseling and emotional support services would be available to students and staff.

“It is absolutely appalling that such terrible, senseless violence would occur at a cherished traditional sporting event attended by hundreds of spectators,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “I extend my deepest sympathies to the victim’s family, to all those who witnessed this shocking incident, and to the entire Chelsea and East Boston communities.”

The shooting remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Chelsea Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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