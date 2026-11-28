WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A Weymouth woman has died after she was struck by a car Friday night, the Norfolk DA’s office announced.

The crash occurred around 8:43 PM, when first responders were dispatched to 327 Bridge Street after reports of a pedestrian-involved crash. The driver remained on scene.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Shua Lin, was seriously injured and taken to a Boston hospital, where she later passed away this morning.

No arrests have been made, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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