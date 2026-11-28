CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The Methuen Conservation Commission is investigating after an injured swan was shot, its body riddled with pellets.

The severely injured mute swan was found on the eighth hole of a Methuen golf course last week and taken in by Newhouse Wildlife Rescue of Chelmsford.

“We saw it where she was clearly shot,” said Jane Newhouse, president of the non-profit. “And at first, I was just horrified. I was just horrified that somebody would do that to a swan.”

The emaciated, anemic animal was nearly lifeless when Newhouse took her in, providing intravenous fluids and beginning testing.

X-rays showed seven pellets in her body, including one in her head, Newhouse said.

“Emotionally – there were three of us working on her – it was really hard, because she’s got that gorgeous, long, magnificent neck,” Newhouse said, “and she was at one point just lying on the floor, just completely stretched out and unable to lift it.”

But with treatment, the swan is recovering. Blood testing will determine if the pellets have caused lead poisoning.

The wildlife rescue is currently treating two other swans for other ailments, one of whom is sharing a room with the Methuen swan.

“They’re both lonely,” Newhouse said. “These are monogamous creatures. They stay together for a very long time. We’re hoping – neither were found with a mate – so, we’re hoping maybe there could be a little love connection while they’re here, extra happy ending to the story for both of them.”

While mute swans are not federally protected, Massachusetts law prohibits hunting the non-native waterfowl, which are considered an invasive species in North America.

Methuen Conservation Commission Officer Christopher Parsons told Boston 25 News there were reports of duck hunters in the area where the injured swan was found; however, it is unclear if the incident is related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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