TAUNTON, Mass. — One person was shot and another was taken into custody Saturday morning following what Taunton police described as a home invasion.

Police said the incident was isolated.

At around 7:11 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex at 120 Dean Street for a reported disturbance in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim received medical treatment and was transported from the scene.

One person was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation by the Taunton Police Department’s Detective Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 508-824-7522.

Taunton police said additional information, including the suspect’s identity and any charges, will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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