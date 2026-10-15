Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Stoughton sergeant, ex-chief testifying about Sandra Birchmore

BOSTON — Testimony is set to resume Thursday morning in the federal trial of former Stoughton police detective Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby.

Stoughton Police Sgt. Robert Koon is expected to return to the witness stand. Former Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara and a friend of Birchmore could also testify.

Eight witnesses have testified since the trial began on Tuesday.

Ryan Breslin’s live updates from court begin at 9 a.m.

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Get caught up with what happened Wednesday

Much of Tuesday’s testimony centered on Massachusetts State Police Trooper Matthew Dunn, who investigated Birchmore’s death.

Dunn testified that he initially did not consider Birchmore’s death suspicious. He also agreed during questioning that he did not observe signs of a struggle.

According to Dunn, after meeting with Birchmore’s coworkers, he and State Police Sgt. Fanning interviewed Farwell in the parking lot of an elementary school. Dunn testified that no recording was made and no notes were taken during that interview.

Dunn told jurors that he later learned Farwell had lied about how long he and Birchmore had been intimate and how their relationship began.

Prosecutors also questioned Dunn about what investigative steps were taken after that interview.

“After that interview, did you go to the Stoughton Police Department and interview the defendant’s co-workers?” prosecutor Brian Fogarty asked.

“No,” Dunn replied.

Boston 25 legal expert Elise Hirshon said the questioning reflects an unusual dynamic because prosecutors, not the defense, are scrutinizing aspects of the initial police investigation.

“This is a total role reversal,” Hirshon said, explaining that defense attorneys typically try to poke holes in a police investigation.

Farwell’s defense maintains that Birchmore died by suicide. During cross-examination of Dunn, the defense raised a previous suicide attempt by Birchmore involving pills and referenced a past suicide note.

A state toxicologist also testified Wednesday.

Farwell is charged with killing Birchmore and her unborn baby. The trial is being held in federal court in Boston, where cameras are not permitted.

Boston 25 News is providing updates from inside the courtroom throughout the trial.

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