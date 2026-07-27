Stoughton police chief sues town and manager, alleging unlawful efforts to push her out

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Stoughton and Town Manager Thomas Calter, alleging breach of contract, discrimination, and a coordinated effort to remove her from her position.

According to the lawsuit first obtained by Boston 25 and filed Monday in Superior Court by attorney Leah Barrault, McNamara is seeking emergency court action to prevent the town from violating her employment agreement and to restore her ability to perform her duties as police chief. The lawsuit is also requesting a jury trial.

In a statement accompanying the lawsuit, Barrault accused town officials of making false statements about McNamara and attempting to undermine her authority. McNamara alleges the town removed her from her role as police chief without following the procedures required under her contract, stating she did not voluntarily step away from her position.

“The town has made false statements about Chief McNamara, and the town manager has engaged in a pattern of gossip and character assassination against a chief who has done her duty day in and day out for the people of this Town,” Barrault said.

The lawsuit alleges Calter repeatedly circumvented McNamara’s authority, treated her with hostility, and expressed opposition to a woman serving as police chief. According to the complaint, Calter told others, “I don’t know who the next chief will be, but it won’t be a woman.”

The filing further claims McNamara had no documented disciplinary history during her tenure and that Calter sought to remove her based on an uninvestigated complaint.

The lawsuit states that on July 7, a senior member of the police department allegedly reported that McNamara had spoken harshly to him and caused workplace stress. McNamara’s attorneys claim no written complaint was provided to her or her legal counsel and no fact-finding investigation was conducted before Calter allegedly demanded that she resign “with dignity” or face immediate termination.

Chief McNamara sues town, town manager, requesting jury trial (Chief McNamara sues town, town manager, requesting jury trial)

“This complaint, if it even exists, had not been investigated, and it would represent the first formal complaint issued against McNamara during her entire career with the Department,” the lawsuit states.

The legal action also ties the dispute to McNamara’s involvement in investigations connected to the Sandra Birchmore case.

According to the complaint, McNamara ordered an 18-month internal affairs investigation in 2021 that found three former Stoughton police officers had inappropriate sexual relationships with Birchmore, who had participated in the department’s Explorers program as a teenager. Birchmore was found dead in 2021, and former Stoughton officer Matthew Farwell has since been federally charged with murdering Birchmore and her unborn child.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2024 McNamara launched a second internal affairs investigation related to Birchmore. Attorneys claim that after the investigation concluded, Calter ordered McNamara on multiple occasions to destroy the report, describing it as a “hit piece.” McNamara allegedly refused.

The filing further alleges McNamara informed Calter in June 2026 that she had been cooperating with federal investigators and anticipated additional internal affairs investigations could be necessary as the Farwell murder case moves forward.

McNamara’s attorneys contend that weeks later, Calter began telling police union leaders that McNamara had been fired and would not be returning to the department.

“Town Manager Calter wanted Chief Donna McNamara out. He could not control her, and he could not keep her quiet, so he tried to get rid of her,” Barrault said in the lawsuit materials.

McNamara said she remains committed to the department and the community.

“I love Stoughton. I love its people, and I love the Stoughton Police Department,” McNamara said in a statement included in the filing. “I seek to lead with dignity and honor, and I am not ashamed to either look in the mirror or look any Stoughton citizen directly in the eye.”

There is no formal investigation or complaint against McNamara at this time.

The Town of Stoughton’s Select Board said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News that it’s “aware of two separate personnel-related complaints that have recently been brought to the Town’s attention involving Police Chief Donna McNamara and Town Manager Thomas Calter.”

The Board says the complaints involve separate matters and will be reviewed independently.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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