911 call reveals what Karen Solomon told Worcester dispatcher before officer husband was found dead

WORCESTER, Mass. — A record obtained by Boston 25 is revealing what Karen Solomon told first responders the day her police officer husband was found dead.

Solomon was found dead behind Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital on May Street six days after the death of her husband, Officer Kurt Solomon. Officials had spent nearly a week searching for her in connection with his death.

Around 5:30 a.m. on August 18, Solomon calmly told a 911 dispatcher that an injured man was lying in her backyard on Wildwood Avenue.

“Is he doing anything or is just-?” the dispatcher asked.

“Just lying there,” Solomon replied.

Solomon also confirmed the individual was a man but said she could “not tell” how old he was.

When the dispatcher asked if she could see whether he was breathing, Solomon responded, “No, I don’t wanna.”

The dispatcher told Solomon they would send someone to check on the man and asked her to call back if anything changed.

When officers arrived at the home, they found her husband dead, but Solomon was nowhere to be found.

Officials have not publicly released Kurt Solomon’s cause of death. They have said Karen Solomon suffered a gunshot wound to the head and that they believe she took her own life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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