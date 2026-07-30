Stoughton police chief, town manager placed on leave after closed executive session

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara and Town Manager Tom Calter have both been placed on paid leave after a closed executive session ended.

Residents on Wednesday evening congregated in support of McNamara, wearing orange, creating signs, and shouting “Donna.”

Residents who did show up claim that they are frustrated with the lack of answers and transparency.

“I’m baffled that there was absolutely no process for putting her out; she’s really in limbo – she’s never been actually put on leave," Stoughton resident John Anzivino said. "I don’t think the two of them can stay. One’s gotta go and in my opinion that would be the town manager."

“Disappointed, but thankful for all the supporters I’ve had over the last three weeks,” McNamara said after coming out of executive session. “I’m just thankful for the oppurtunity.”

This comes following the ongoing dispute between the police chief and town manager. McNamara claims that she was forced off the job after filing a harrasment complaint against the town. Recently, she filed a lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, discrimination, and a coordinated effort to remove her from her position.

According to McNamara’s attorney, Leah Barrault, the lawsuit filed claims that on July 7, a senior member of the police department allegedly reported that McNamara had spoken harshly to him and caused workplace stress. McNamara’s attorneys claim no written complaint was provided to her or her legal counsel and no fact-finding investigation was conducted before Calter allegedly demanded that she resign “with dignity” or face immediate termination.

Additionally, Barrault claims that Calter wanted McNamara out as chief.

“Town Manager Calter wanted Chief Donna McNamara out. He could not control her, and he could not keep her quiet, so he tried to get rid of her,” Barrault said in the lawsuit materials.

On Sunday, residents packed the street to rally in support of McNamara, who provided public comments for the first time since the dispute began.

“This is an amazing, amazing outpouring of support, and I’m extremely humbled by it and thankful that they would all show up for me,” McNamara said. When asked whether she still wants to serve as chief, she replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

“She was instrumental in bringing out what happened with Sandra Birchmore, and I think that’s what’s happening here. It’s a repercussion of her bringing things to light that didn’t want to come to light,” Stoughton resident Sharon Bailey said.

Additionally, Calter was noticeably absent for a Tuesday night selectboard meeting. He has also not responded to any of Boston 25’s requests for comment on why he had decided to appoint an acting police chief to replace McNamara.

Both members are being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the dispute.

McNamara will be in court on Friday for a hearing on her complaint.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group