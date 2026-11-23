BOSTON — An 18-year-old man indicted in connection to the first-degree murder of a 29-year-old Tennessee man at South Station in August appeared before a judge on Monday.

According to prosecutors, Marcio Levy, 18, was selling candy bars with friends at South Station when he got into an argument with Latavius Owens over a $25 debt.

As Owens began walking away and descending an escalator, Levy allegedly approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

Friends were able to separate the two before Levy fled the scene.

Prosecutors said Levy ordered an Uber to a hotel in Framingham before using an alias to purchase a bus ticket to New Orleans. He then allegedly discarded his phone.

Levy turned himself in to police on Oct. 30 and was taken into custody by Boston police on Friday.

Levy pleaded not guilty to the charge and was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 22.

Deadly South Station stabbing stemmed from argument over $25 debt, prosecutors say

Levy did not show his face and hid behind a door during his arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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