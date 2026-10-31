Teen wanted in connection with deadly South Station stabbing arrested in Texas

BOSTON — A teen wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing at South Station in Boston has been arrested in Texas.

Marico Levy, 18, of Aubrey, Texas, turned himself in at a Texas police station Friday night.

Levy is charged in the Aug. 12 stabbing death of 29-year-old Latavius Owens of Memphis, Tennessee.

Boston police previously identified Levy as the suspect in the deadly stabbing and released information seeking the public’s help locating him.

Police said Levy and Owens were involved in an altercation on an escalator leading to an exit from South Station before the confrontation turned violent.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed at the station on Atlantic Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. found Owens suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Owens was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing, and an arraignment date has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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