Police investigating after fatal stabbing in South Station

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after a person was fatally stabbed at South Station in Boston.

Boston police say that around 5:33 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of 675 Atlantic Avenue for a report of a person stabbed.

Large police presence outside South Station

Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughling stated that the incident occurred on the escalator inside the station. McLaughling stated that the suspect and the victim had gotten into an altercation that led to the stabbing.

The victim was found with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and police ask that anyone with information contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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