DEDHAM, Mass. — Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be mostly dry across Massachusetts, but conditions are expected to deteriorate Thursday night as a potent storm moves into New England.

The storm is expected to develop across the southeastern United States on Wednesday before tracking toward the region.

Current projections keep much of Thanksgiving dry, providing a window for holiday plans and travel before rain moves in Thursday evening.

When will rain start on Thanksgiving?

Rain is expected to move into Massachusetts around Thursday evening, with precipitation arriving by about 7 p.m.

The storm is then expected to strengthen overnight, bringing its greatest impacts Thursday night into early Friday morning.

When will the Thanksgiving storm be at its worst?

The worst conditions currently appear most likely overnight Thursday into early Friday.

The storm could produce:

1 to 2 inches of rain

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph

Strongest winds along the coast, particularly the Outer Cape and Nantucket

Coastal flooding

Beach erosion

Strong easterly winds will push ocean water toward the Massachusetts coastline, increasing flooding concerns during the height of the storm.

Coastal flooding timing remains a concern

The storm’s exact timing will matter.

Astronomical high tides are expected around 1:20 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday. The current forecast puts the strongest part of the storm closer to low tide, which would help reduce the coastal flooding threat.

However, a faster arrival or slower departure could bring strong easterly winds closer to one of those high tides, increasing the potential for more significant flooding.

When will the storm end?

Conditions should gradually improve Friday.

Showers are expected to taper as winds change direction and slowly weaken. Some lingering wind could continue into the beginning of the weekend before conditions clear.

Because the storm is still several days away, its exact timing could shift. For now, the key window to watch is Thursday evening through early Friday, especially for anyone traveling after Thanksgiving dinner or early on Black Friday.

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