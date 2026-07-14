Online pen pal profile for convicted killer Brian Walshe sparking concern

COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man convicted of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole back in December of 2025.

However, it’s not stopping the convicted killer from trying to make a connection to the outside.

Walshe was convicted of first degree-murder. He plead guilty to dismembering his wife’s remains and dumping them in dumpsters throughout Massachusetts back in March.

Just this week, a profile was posted for Brian Walshe on the website, WriteAPrisoner.com

Above a picture of a smiling Brian Walshe, the headline reads “Brian Walshe, age 51, is incarcerated in Massachusetts and seeks worldwide pen pals.”

The profile further reads that his marital status is widowed, inaccurately starting that he’s not serving a life sentence.

To find out why Brian Walshe is in prison, you have to go to a second page to discover Brian Walshe is convicted of murder.

“There is no mention anywhere of his murdered wife Ana Walshe, the grisly internet searches for dismembering a body¸ or any of the steps he took to throw away his wife’s remains in area dumpsters," said Prosecutor Greg Connor, who successfully prosecuted Walshe for first-degree murder.

“I was surprised to see that, and I can understand why members of the public would be upset by it,” said Cohasset Chief William Quigley.

According to its website, the WriteAPrisoner.com was created in 2000 in an effort to reduce recidivism.

The organization operates as an online pen-pal and rehabilitation platform, connecting inmates with people on the outside through postal mail.

Brian Walshe is serving a mandatory life with no parole at the MCI Souza Baranowski, a maximum-security prison.

“I’d say do your research. Be careful. You want to make sure because if you are responding to that, and you are responding to Brian Walshe, you know fully well who you are dealing with,” said Connor.

The Department of Corrections had no comment on this profile.

Boston 25 has not confirmed if Brian Walshe, or someone else, created the profile.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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