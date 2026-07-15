Saugus residents demand answers as water bills soar above $15,000

Saugus residents continue to push for answers after they keep receiving water bills in the thousands.

Residents like Deb Fauci remain in the deep end in Saugus when it comes to their water bills.

“It doesn’t make sense,at all!” she said.

First speaking with Boston 25 News about this in March, Fauci says the bills have not let up.

Now the bills are adding up to more than $15,000.

She decided it was time to take the matter to town officials face to face because she says despite several months of back and forth with the town’s water department and filing abatements, she still hasn’t received an answer outside of the water meters are in the process of being replaced.

“These bills are matching or exceeding monthly mortgage payments,” she told the selectboard during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The Fauci’s say they have another property in town, using even more water, with a much lower bill.

“I know it’s frustrating,” Vice Chair, Anthony Cogliano added.

Cogliano, speaks from personal experience as well, having to file abatements for his own properties in town.

He’s also one of the selectmen trying to get answers for all of the residents contacting him and has expressed concern for the elderly residents receiving these bills on a fixed income.

“I got a phone call last week from a resident of Saugus the water bill is $192,000 dollars! I don’t care if there is a leak unless it’s flowing down the street $192,000 is totally out of whack!” he said.

Town Manager, Scot Crabtree, listening to these concerns in person.

“As a personal thing, as a human, I think we are trying to figure it out with everybody,” he said.

He also promised crews will be coming to the Fauci’s as soon as possible to look at the meter and figure out exactly why this is happening to others as well.

“I’m not alone, you know, there are Saugus residents who are also facing the same issue.” Fauci said.

There is still a question of what to do with these bills in the meantime.

Some selectmen, including Jeff Cicolini and Frank Federico, pitching a better system so that residents have more time to figure out these issues before being asked to pay in full.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group