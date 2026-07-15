Dracut home destroyed in 3-alarm fire; one firefighter treated for heat exhaustion

DRACUT, Mass. — A home in Dracut is a total loss after a three-alarm fire on Salem Road Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6 p.m. on July 14, the Dracut Fire Department responded to 180 Salem Road after receiving a report of a possible structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the rear of the 1½-story home. Crews quickly searched the building to ensure no one was inside before launching an aggressive interior attack while other firefighters battled the flames from outside.

According to the Dracut Fire Department, the nearest working fire hydrant was about 2,000 feet away. The distance prompted Fire Chief Michael Cunha to strike second and third alarms, bringing in mutual aid departments to assist.

As conditions inside the home rapidly deteriorated, firefighters were forced to abandon the interior attack and transition to a defensive operation from outside. The roof and portions of the floor later collapsed as the fire spread throughout the house.

Due to the high heat and humidity, firefighters worked in short rotations and were provided water, cold towels, and ice packs at the scene.

One firefighter was treated on scene for heat exhaustion but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters remained at the scene for much of the night extinguishing hot spots. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group