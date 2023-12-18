DA: South Shore man killed when strong wind gust knocks tree onto trailer

HANOVER, Mass. — A South Shore man was killed when a strong wind gust during Monday’s storm knocked a tree onto his trailer, trapping him inside, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a large tree down in the area of 99 Industrial Way in Hanover just before 10 a.m. found a cluster of branches that had sliced through the top of a small trailer, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

The victim, identified as 89-year-old Robert Horky, was extricated by firefighters and rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hanover trailer

Cruz noted that Horky was found suffering from severe head trauma.

The area was getting battered by powerful wind gusts and drenching rain at the time of the incident.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Tree Falls On Trailer In Hanover Killing Man Inside pic.twitter.com/nn6JA1Ryj5 — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) December 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group