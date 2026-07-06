Cape Cod beach closed amid search for man last seen on Fourth of July

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A popular Cape Cod beach is closed Monday amid an ongoing search for a missing man last seen on the Fourth of July.

Authorities are searching Woods Neck Beach for Jose Ricardo Campos Fuentes, who was reported missing on Monday morning, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Campos hasn’t been seen since Saturday evening, when he was wearing a black shirt and black pants, police noted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone who has seen Campos or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Falmouth police.

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