Town-by-town damage reports: Toppled trees, downed power lines as storm wreaks havoc on Mass.

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A wind-driven rainstorm is wreaking havoc on Massachusetts on Monday morning, toppling trees and damaging power lines in many communities.

Police departments across the state announced road closures due to storm-related issues as MEMA reported tens of thousands of power outages.

A high wind warning is in effect in much of the state, as well as wind advisories and flood watches.

In Braintree, the whipping winds sent a set of traffic lights crashing to the ground in the city’s Five Corners area. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

🚧Traffic Alert🚧 Overhead lights at 5 corners are down. Please avoid area / expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/NVe0oxg8uU — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) December 18, 2023

“Please be careful on the roadways this AM,” the Dedham Police Department wrote in a tweet. “Drive slow and stay away from any downed trees or wires. Be safe.”

Please be careful on the roadways this am. Trees and/or wires are down on Pine Street, Woodlawn St and Highland St at this time. Seek alternate routes, drive slow and stay away from any downed trees or wires. Be safe. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) December 18, 2023

MassDOT warned of delays on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Foxboro, where a downed tree in the highway was snarling traffic near mile marker 13.8.

Tree down in roadway in #Foxborough on I-95-SB at MM 13.8. Left and center lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 18, 2023

Police in Westwood warned of closures between Grove and Westfield streets and urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️

Summer Street is closed between Grove Street and Westfield Street due to storm related issues. Please use an alternate route. — Westwood Police (@WestwoodPD) December 18, 2023

A tree fell on power lines and a passing vehicle in the area of Mendon Street in Upton, prompting closures near the Mendon town line.

“Thankfully there were no injuries. National Grid crews have been contacted and are responding,” the Upton Police Department wrote in a tweet.

🚧 MENDON STREET CLOSED 🚧



Mendon Street is closed between Chestnut Street and the Mendon Town Line for a downed tree and power lines.



The tree had fallen onto a passing vehicle. Thankfully there no were no injuries. National Grid crews have been contacted and are responding. pic.twitter.com/7t568D1OTk — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) December 18, 2023

Canton police reported that Washington Street at Turnpike Street along Route 138 was closed due to downed power poles and a transformer.

Utility crews are on the scene however no estimation of when the road will reopen. Please seek an alternate route,” the department wrote in a tweet.

***Traffic Alert***

Washington street at Turnpike Street (rt 138) is closed with poles and transformer down. Utility crews are on scene however no estimation of when the road will reopen. Please seek alternate route. — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) December 18, 2023

There was a similar scene in Wayland, where downed trees and wired fell on a school bus in the area of Loker Road. Everyone onboard the bus got off safely.

Many downed trees and wires in town with blocked roads. Wires fell on school bus on Loker rd. All occupants removed safely. pic.twitter.com/jCQu2poPao — Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) December 18, 2023

Strong winds topple trees in Boston

Boston 25 is monitoring the region for additional damage reports and will add them to this story as they come in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

