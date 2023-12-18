Local

Town-by-town damage reports: Toppled trees, downed power lines as storm wreaks havoc on Mass.

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BRAINTREE, Mass. — A wind-driven rainstorm is wreaking havoc on Massachusetts on Monday morning, toppling trees and damaging power lines in many communities.

Police departments across the state announced road closures due to storm-related issues as MEMA reported tens of thousands of power outages.

A high wind warning is in effect in much of the state, as well as wind advisories and flood watches.

In Braintree, the whipping winds sent a set of traffic lights crashing to the ground in the city’s Five Corners area. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

“Please be careful on the roadways this AM,” the Dedham Police Department wrote in a tweet. “Drive slow and stay away from any downed trees or wires. Be safe.”

MassDOT warned of delays on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Foxboro, where a downed tree in the highway was snarling traffic near mile marker 13.8.

Police in Westwood warned of closures between Grove and Westfield streets and urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

A tree fell on power lines and a passing vehicle in the area of Mendon Street in Upton, prompting closures near the Mendon town line.

“Thankfully there were no injuries. National Grid crews have been contacted and are responding,” the Upton Police Department wrote in a tweet.

Canton police reported that Washington Street at Turnpike Street along Route 138 was closed due to downed power poles and a transformer.

Utility crews are on the scene however no estimation of when the road will reopen. Please seek an alternate route,” the department wrote in a tweet.

There was a similar scene in Wayland, where downed trees and wired fell on a school bus in the area of Loker Road. Everyone onboard the bus got off safely.

