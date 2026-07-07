Body of missing boater found after multi-day search off coast of Salisbury

SALISBURY, Mass. — The body of a man who went missing after a boat crash at Salisbury Beach Reservation on Friday has been found after a multi-day search.

The United States Coast Guard told Boston 25 the boater’s body was found Monday evening off the coast of Salisbury.

Family has identified the missing boater as 49-year-old Vilmar Dorner from North Reading.

Dorner was aboard the boat that crashed into the jetty around 10:35 p.m. last Friday, July 3.

Police said two people were rescued and transported to local hospitals but crews were unable to locate Dorner.

Vilmar Dorner, age 49

The Coast Guard suspended search efforts Saturday evening.

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