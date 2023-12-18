Monday’s storm: Which Mass. communities had the strongest wind gusts, highest rainfall totals?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Monday’s storm brought powerful wind gusts and drenching rain to Massachusetts, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in communities across the state.
The jackpot wind gust of 90 mph was recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, while gusts topping 50 mph led to a ground stop at Logan Airport in Boston.
Heavy rain also caused flooding in many areas, including Wellesley, where police closed Route 9 at Route 16 due to impassable road conditions.
Route 9 is closed at Route 16 due to flooding. Several sections of Route 9 are severely flooded.
The powerful gusts toppled trees and downed power lines, resulting in hundreds of thousands of power outages, MEMA’s tracker showed.
Here is a list of some of the strongest gusts recorded in the Bay State:
- Milton - Blue Hill Observatory: 90 MPH
- Boston - Logan Airport: 68 mph
- Fairhaven- West Island South Point: 64 MPH
- Fall River- Borden Flats Light: 64 MPH
- Rockport - Thatchers Island: 63 MPH
- Marstons Mills: 60 MPH
- North Weymouth: 56 MPH
- Acushnet: 55 mph
- Sturbridge: 54 MPH
- Woods Hole: 54 MPH
- Worcester: 51 MPH
- Bradford: 49 mph
- Brockton: 48 mph
- Granby: 47 mph
- Westford: 45 mph
- Hopkinton: 44 mph
- Haverhill - Scotland Hill: 44 mph
- Beverly: 43 mph
- Billerica: 42 mph
- Gloucester: 42 MPH
- Stow: 41 MPH
- Wayland: 41 MPH
- South Swansea: 41 mph
- Sturbridge: 41 mph
- Wareham: 41 mph
- Stoughton: 41 mph
- Amherst: 40 mph
Here is a list of some of the highest rainfall totals recorded in the Bay State:
- Westhampton: 5.17 inches
- Conway: 3.38 inches
- Buckland: 3.23 inches
- Dudley: 3.10 inches
- Williamsburg: 2.87 inches
- Colrain: 2.7 inches
- Westfield: 2.57 inches
- Plainfield: 2.48
- Northampton: 2.43 inches
- Lakeville: 2.34 inches
- Florence: 2.2 inches
- Fitchburg: 2.21 inches
- Easthampton: 2.16 inches
- Middleboro: 2.05 inches
- Attleboro: 2.03 inches
- Assonet: 2.02 inches
- Sherborn: 2 inches
- West Springfield: 2 inches
- Bellingham: 1.98 inches
- Northbridge: 1.92 inches
- Milford: 1.9 inches
- Franklin: 1.9 inches
- Pepperell: 1.9 inches
- Greenfield: 1.9 inches
- Taunton: 1.86 inches
- Hanson: 1.86 inches
- Bridgewater: 1.86 inches
- Medway: 1.84 inches
- Sturbridge: 1.84 inches
- Framingham: 1.82 inches
- Rehoboth: 1.81 inches
- Sudbury: 1.8 inches
- North Marshfield: 1.8 inches
This list will be updated as more totals are reported.
