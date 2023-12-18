Strong storm system to impact Sunday night & Monday

CALM BEFORE THE STORM

Your Sunday is starting off dry and slightly cooler. Clouds take over early today, highs will still manage to reach the low 50s though - warm for this time of year! It looks good at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots game, we will have to watch for a small chance for showers by the end of the game. Steady rain is on the way tonight, with the worst of the storm with us Monday.

WEATHER ALERT

It’s another Monday where we are under a WEATHER ALERT with heavy rain and wind concerns. It will be pouring for the Monday morning commute, give yourself extra time to account for wet roads and lower visibility. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect west of 128 Sunday evening through Monday evening to account for street flooding with 3″ of rain possible for areas away from the coast. Rain isn’t the only thing we are watching, stronger wind gusts could lead to some power outages across the state Monday. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect across eastern MA from 5AM through 7PM Monday with concerns for gusts up to 60 mph, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued west of 128 at the same time to account for wind gusts up to 55 mph. The storm will also bring some issues at the coast with rough seas and minor coastal flooding. With so many concerns with this storm, make sure you are checking in with us throughout the day, or stay up to date with our Boston 25 Weather App. Rain will taper towards the end of the Monday evening commute.

REST OF THE WEEK

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler, with some light rain along southeastern MA thanks to a boundary nearby. This will not have as much of an impact as Monday’s storm, but will still be a nuisance. Dry weather returns Tuesday afternoon, with more sunshine and cooler temperatures sticking with us through the end of the week.

