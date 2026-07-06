Brigham and Women’s Hospital preparing for 5-day work stoppage ahead of one-day nurse strike

BOSTON — Brigham and Women’s Hospital is preparing for a one-day nurses strike on Wednesday, though the work stoppage will last for five days, according to the hospital system.

The nurses’ union, the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), says they’ve been in negotiations for months, and their contract ended March 31.

Union rep, Robin Lucia has been a Brigham nurse since 1984 and says the strike isn’t the outcome they wanted.

“I think it’s come to this point because nurses are frustrated. We feel a lack of respect. To be offered a 0% raise across the board tells nurses that the hospital doesn’t respect us,” Lucia said.

Brigham and Women’s says since 1982, nurses have received an annual 5% step increase on wages for 20 years and are now offering a 2.5% increase for nurses who’ve worked at Brigham for more than 20 years. Back in October, they also received a one-time 3% across the board increase. Though, MNA reports that an across-the-board increase, meant to account for cost-of-living increases, has not been offered in recent negotiations.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital provided the following statement:

“We take seriously the union’s decision to strike and are fully prepared to continue providing high-quality patient care throughout a work stoppage. Since negotiations began in November 2025, we have participated in 22 sessions with the Massachusetts Nurses Association, including with a federal mediator. Brigham nurses are among the highest compensated in the market and currently receive an annual 5% step increase on wages; our proposal ensures every nurse receives a raise through annual step increases or a top-of-scale increase while also preserving competitive health benefits, retirement support, paid time off, shift differential payments, and professional development opportunities as part of our overall compensation package. We respect and value our nurses and remain committed to reaching a fair agreement.”

Part of those preparations for the strike means bringing in temporary nurses who the hospital says are currently in training, working to get up to speed on Brigham procedures and policies.

Though, Lucia believes it won’t be enough and fears for her patients’ safety.

“The patients will not be getting the same level of care. It is absolutely impossible,” Lucia said.

While nurses voted to authorize a one-day strike, the work stoppage will actually last five days.

The hospital says it’s due to extensive preparations they’re implementing to ensure safe patient care.

Lucia says it’s because temp nurses have to work a minimum of five says per their contract.

“The hospital is more than willing to spend probably a giant amount of money on five day, what we call scab nurses, but they’re not willing to negotiate with us and have us right back at the bedside,” Lucia said.

The hospital system has also put up panels to create a frosted window effect over the walkway at Francis and Vining Streets.

Brigham and Women’s says the frosted windows are meant to protect patient privacy.

Though, nurses suspect there’s more to the decision.

“I think this just shows that the hospital is ashamed of their actions. They don’t want the people in the hospital to see us out on the street picketing,” Lucia said.

MNA said they asked the hospital system to come back to the bargaining table before the strike but said they declined.

The strike starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 7 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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