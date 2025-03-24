DA names 2 teens fatally shot at Brockton mall, wanted suspect who allegedly opened fire on them

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities on Monday identified two teenagers who were shot to death at a mall in Brockton over the weekend, as well as the wanted suspect who allegedly opened fire on them.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting outside the Chipotle restaurant at the bustling Westgate Mall just after 7 p.m. Saturday found a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said during an afternoon news conference.

The boy, who Cruz identified as Tymari Albertson, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. The young woman, Cevannah Alvarez, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Cruz noted that the victims were not related.

Homicide detectives with the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police have since sought and obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Davinci Leonard.

Leonard is wanted on charges of two counts of murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Cruz said Leonard is believed to have fled the scene after the shooting. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

“He grabbed some clothes and has not been seen since,” Cruz said of Leonard. “He is currently the only suspect in this shooting.”

Cruz warned the public that Leonard should be considered armed and dangerous.

Many people were at the grand opening of the Urban Air Adventure Park when a fight broke out between Leonard and Albertson, resulting in the shooting, according to Cruz.

“The event that Saturday night was a tragedy,” Cruz exclaimed. “This is a senseless loss of life.”

One of the teens was a student at Brockton High School.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Champion High School student following an incident of violence in our community yesterday,” Brockton Public Schools said in a statement on Sunday. “We are working to support their family however we can and will be making resources available to students and staff grieving this loss.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said grief counselors were made available for students.

“As Mayor of the city of Brockton, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and classmates of the two victims. This tragedy is an active police investigation,” Sullivan said in a statement Sunday night. “The Brockton Public Schools, led by Superintendent Dr. Priya Tahiliani, will offer grief counseling services to students and staff impacted by this tragic event. This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our city.”

Anyone who sees Leonard or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center at 1-800-Kapture.

An investigation into the double shooting remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

