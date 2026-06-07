Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Mass.

BOSTON — The Boston 25 Weather Team is alerting you that a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of Massachusetts.

This alert is in effect for Southern Worcester County, Western Norfolk County, South central Middlesex County, and Southeastern Hampden County until 10:45 p.m.

Areas in effect include: Worcester, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Milford, Hudson, Westborough, Grafton, Holden, Southbridge, Ashland, Bellingham, Auburn, Northbridge, Hopkinton, Northborough, Oxford, Clinton, Holliston, Millbury, and Charlton.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 6/06 10:45PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/0Q6jkKOfCO — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) June 7, 2026

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warren, or 19 miles east of Springfield, moving east at 50 mph."

The storm is expected to bring 60-mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

The National Weather Service advises all to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of abuilding.

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