Cockpit voice recorder recovered from medical plane that crashed off Nantucket coast

BOSTON — The cockpit voice recorder has been recovered from the medical transport plane that crashed off the coast of Nantucket in early October.

The Gulfstream G100 medical transport plane departed Bermuda on its way to Boston when the crew reported electrical difficulties around 2 a.m. The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control south of Nantucket.

All six of the individuals who were aboard a medical flight bound for Boston that went missing were identified.

The Coast Guard said Canadians Philip Childerhose, Thomas Farquhar, Sarah Paton, Jolene Weir and Bermudians Marilyn Lavonne Bean and her son, Sergio Wayne Lottimore, were on board the aircraft when it went missing.

The search for the plane was called off when a debris field was located.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Coast Guard, recovered a third of the aircraft’s cockpit, as well as the cockpit voice recorder. Both will be transported to the TSB’s Engineering Laboratory in Ottawa for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group