Attleboro police officers assaulted while responding to disturbance at homeless shelter

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two Attleboro police officers were assaulted early Saturday morning while responding to a disturbance at a homeless shelter on Pleasant Street.

According to police, officers responded to Ascension House at 150 Pleasant St. around 1:31 a.m. on Oct. 31 after a 911 caller reported loud banging and a disturbance coming from a third-floor unit.

Security personnel told officers they had tried unsuccessfully to contact the occupant and noticed water leaking from underneath the apartment door.

According to police, the 45-year-old man inside waited about 12 minutes before opening the door. During that time, officers said they could hear banging, objects moving, and glass breaking.

When the door opened, officers found broken glass, overturned furniture and water on the floor, along with what appeared to be blood and vomit, police said.

The man appeared disoriented, had difficulty maintaining his balance and had visible injuries.

Concerned for his safety, officers called the Attleboro Fire Department to assist with a medical and behavioral health evaluation.

Police said the situation then escalated when the man grabbed a mop that had been used to clean fluids from the apartment floor and swung it at the officers.

The mop struck the responding officers and narrowly missed another.

During the struggle to restrain the man, one officer injured his wrist and reported shoulder pain. Police said his smartwatch was also damaged and vomit from the mop came into contact with his mouth. He was later evaluated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Additional officers responded and eventually secured the man. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for an emergency psychiatric evaluation under Massachusetts law.

Police allege the man later assaulted a member of the hospital’s nursing staff by biting the medical glove on the nurse’s hand.

The Attleboro Police Department said it requested an arrest warrant seeking charges including two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault, assault and battery, malicious and wanton destruction of property, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the incident highlights ongoing public safety concerns at Ascension House, which he described as the site of repeated police, fire and emergency medical responses.

Heagney said the shelter’s management and staff have been cooperative and are making efforts to address concerns, but said many people who use the facility face behavioral health, substance use and other challenges that may be beyond the staff’s control.

“This is not about criticizing the mission of Ascension House or the individuals who rely upon its services,” Heagney said. “It is about recognizing that recurring incidents at this location have consequences for the surrounding community and for the police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel who are repeatedly called upon to respond.”

Heagney commended the officers involved and said he was grateful they did not suffer more serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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