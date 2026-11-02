2 dogs die after ingesting toxic substance while on walk in North Shore town

NAHANT, Mass. — A North Shore town is urging residents to check with their pest control providers after two dogs died over the weekend.

The Nahant Town Hall announced Monday morning that a resident reported losing two large Labrador retrievers after the dogs were exposed to a toxic substance while out walking in the community.

The dog deaths prompted officials to remind residents that in May 2026, Nahant approved a prohibition on the use of first- and second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides, also known as SGARs, as well as future-generation anticoagulant rodenticides by professional pest control companies on all town properties.

The town is encouraging homeowners and property owners who use pest control services to verify that these products are not being applied on their properties.

Town officials did not provide additional details about where the dogs may have encountered the toxin or whether the reported exposure is linked to rodenticide use.

Residents with concerns are urged to contact their pest control providers and ensure they are complying with the town’s rodenticide restrictions.

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