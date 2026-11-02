Judge weighs motions as DA plans to retry Lindsay Clancy

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy returned to court Monday as questions remain about how District Attorney Tim Cruz will proceed after her first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the murder charges.

DA Tim Cruz has not publicly detailed how he plans to retry the case. Clancy’s next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors said Monday they intend to retry Clancy but have not yet decided which murder charge to pursue.

Several motions were discussed in court Monday that could determine how a second trial proceeds.

Judge William Sullivan said he intends on picking a trial date on Nov. 16 and making a decision on the motions that were discussed in court.

“I want a trial, and I want it this spring,” Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddigtion said.

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Background on today’s hearing

Prosecutors are asking a judge to reject an effort by Clancy’s defense to block another trial on the grounds of double jeopardy, arguing that the prosecution has the right to seek justice on behalf of Clancy’s three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, who were killed at their Duxbury home in January 2023.

Prosecutors have pushed back, saying the mistrial was properly declared after jurors twice reported they were deadlocked following deliberations.

Clancy admitted to killing her three children at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023.

Her defense argued at trial that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was overmedicated at the time of the killings.

She is currently being held at a state-run psychiatric hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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