‘Charges will be dropped’: Stefon Diggs’ attorney speaks out after Patriots star faces judge

DEDHAM, Mass. — New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs walked out of Dedham District Court on Friday without speaking after pleading not guilty to strangulation and assault charges in connection with an alleged altercation involving his personal chef.

While Diggs opted not to comment on his open criminal case, his new attorney, Mitchell Schuster, spoke on his behalf. Two attorneys who previously represented Diggs withdrew from the case.

“Mr. Diggs will be exonerated. We believe he is completely innocent,” Schuster said. “It’s a shame this had to happen today.”

Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred during a dispute over unpaid wages at the home of the professional football player on Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

The incident was reported in person to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16.

The alleged victim told Dedham police she worked as a private chef for Diggs, claiming he struck her in the face and placed her in a chokehold before throwing her onto a bed.

Court records obtained by Boston 25 News include text messages between Diggs and the chef. These messages document the two individuals arguing over money. While facing the charges, Diggs has denied the claims that he strangled the woman.

“It’s frustrating for him to have to be here knowing what really happened. But he was here because he was obligated to be here, and he’ll cooperate fully,” Schuster said. “He’s a good person, and we’re looking forward to the prosecutors seeing all the facts and evidence that we’ve gathered.”

Diggs was released on personal recognizance under conditions that he stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim in this case, including third-party contact.

“I absolutely think the charges should be dropped,” Schuster added, noting that this case will have no impact on Diggs’ future on the football field.

The Patriots organization has expressed support for Diggs since the allegations were made public. Team officials stated they would continue to gather information about the matter. The organization also indicated it would cooperate with the NFL and law enforcement authorities as necessary.

Diggs is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 1.

