EPPING, NH — A Dover, NH woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges after crashing into a state trooper’s cruiser early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:47 a.m. when multiple reports came into the New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit for a wrong-way driver in the area Route 101 in Exeter driving Eastbound.

Trooper Shane McClure, traveling westbound with other troopers, had came into contact with the vehicle, identified as a 2019 Nissan Kicks between Exit 8 and 9.

McClure, having passed by multiple vehicles on the search for the Nissan, placed his cruiser in the path of the Nissan to attempt to stop it and to avoid any further incident.

The Nissan then struck McClure’s cruiser.

Woman arrested after driving into NH State Trooper cruiser in wrong-way crash (NHSP)

The driver of the Nissan, Cassandra Aldecoa, 21, of Dover, was taken into custody for the following charges:

Reckless conduct

Second-degree assault

Criminal mischief

Misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence

Driving under the influence

Cassandra Aldecoa (NHSP)

A passenger in the Nissan, identified as Zachary Lapierre, 21, of Lebanon, Maine, was also charged with:

Misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct

Contempt

Violating conditions of release

Zachary Lapierre (NHSP)

All three were medically evaluated on scene and had no significan injuries.

Both Aldecoa and Lapierre are being held on preventive detention and are scheduled to be arraigned in Brentwood District Court on Monday at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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