Patriots star Stefon Diggs changes legal team prior to arraignment
ByBryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
ByBryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Stefon Diggs changed his legal representation just a day before the New England Patriots star was set to be arraigned on charges stemming from an allegedly violent incident with his personal chef in December.
Boston 25 News learned Thursday that the wide receiver has changed his legal team to attorney Sara Silva with Silva Kettlewell and Pignatelli LLP. Silva will take over for Michael DiStefano.
Diggs is facing a felony strangulation or suffocation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from an encounter on Tuesday, Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giantson “Monday Night Football.”
Diggs was previously slated to face a judge on Friday, Jan. 23 before the arraignment was pushed until after the Super Bowl.
0 of 16
The police report, dated Dec. 16, 2025, states that the alleged victim, who identified herself as Diggs’ personal chef, initially hesitated to file charges “due to his fame” but later changed her mind and provided a detailed statement describing the incident.
Boston 25 News has reached out to Diggs’ new attorney and previous attorney, asking what led to the sudden change in representation.
During a dispute over her pay, the victim claimed Diggs smacked her and placed his hands around her neck, causing her to struggle to breathe and feel lightheaded. She reported pain and difficulty swallowing after the alleged assault.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.