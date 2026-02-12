Patriots star Stefon Diggs changes legal team prior to arraignment

Stefon Diggs changed his legal representation just a day before the New England Patriots star was set to be arraigned on charges stemming from an allegedly violent incident with his personal chef in December.

Boston 25 News learned Thursday that the wide receiver has changed his legal team to attorney Sara Silva with Silva Kettlewell and Pignatelli LLP. Silva will take over for Michael DiStefano.

Diggs is facing a felony strangulation or suffocation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from an encounter on Tuesday, Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giantson “Monday Night Football.”

Diggs was previously slated to face a judge on Friday, Jan. 23 before the arraignment was pushed until after the Super Bowl.

0 of 16 New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the game at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots watches action during a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) (Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots evades a tackle from Jessie Bates III #3 of the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down reception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) (Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots leaves the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025 EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images) (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The police report, dated Dec. 16, 2025, states that the alleged victim, who identified herself as Diggs’ personal chef, initially hesitated to file charges “due to his fame” but later changed her mind and provided a detailed statement describing the incident.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Diggs’ new attorney and previous attorney, asking what led to the sudden change in representation.

During a dispute over her pay, the victim claimed Diggs smacked her and placed his hands around her neck, causing her to struggle to breathe and feel lightheaded. She reported pain and difficulty swallowing after the alleged assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group