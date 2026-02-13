Local

Patriots star Stefon Diggs pleads not guilty to strangulation, assault charges

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

DEDHAM, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs appeared before a judge on Friday morning to face charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Diggs, 32, was arraigned in Dedham District Court, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

The charges stem from an alleged December altercation involving his personal chef. The hearing was originally scheduled for January but was moved to Feb. 13, five days after the Super Bowl.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred during a dispute over unpaid wages at the home of the professional football player on Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

The incident was reported in person to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16.

The alleged victim told Dedham police she worked as a private chef for Diggs, claiming he struck her in the face and placed her in a chokehold before throwing her onto a bed.

Court records obtained by Boston 25 News include text messages between Diggs and the chef. These messages document the two individuals arguing over money. While facing the charges, Diggs has denied the claims that he strangled the woman.

0 of 8

Diggs had new legal representation at Friday’s hearing because two attorneys previously representing him had withdrawn from the case. In earlier court appearances, his attorneys stated they were working to resolve the dispute with a financial settlement.

Outside of court after the arraignment, Diggs’ new attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters, “Mr. Diggs will be exonerated. We believe he is completely innocent...It’s frustrating for him to have to be here knowing what really happened...He’s a good person, and we’re looking forward to the prosecutors seeing all the facts and evidence that we’ve gathered.”

Schuster added, “I absolutely think the charges will be dropped.”

Diggs was released on personal recognizance under conditions that he stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim in this case, including third-party contact.

The 11-year NFL veteran left the courthouse without commenting on his case.

The Patriots organization has expressed support for Diggs since the allegations were made public. Team officials stated they would continue to gather information about the matter.

The organization also indicated it would cooperate with the NFL and law enforcement authorities as necessary.

Diggs is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 1 at 9 a.m.

0 of 16

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read