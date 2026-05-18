One year after Peabody teen’s death, family continues push for anti-bullying reform

Dozens of people gathered in Peabody on Sunday evening to honor the life of 14-year-old Jason Bernard, one year after his death.

Family members, friends, and community supporters held a candlelight vigil outside Jason’s home, remembering the teenager while renewing calls for stronger anti-bullying protections in schools.

Jason’s family has said he died by suicide in May 2025 after enduring repeated bullying from classmates at Higgins Middle School.

“This is a reminder of everything he tried to do while he was alive and how, as a community, we fell short,” said Jason’s sister, Cely Rosario. “We failed him and [we’re] hoping not to fail another child who’s going through something similar to Jason.”

Jason’s loved ones say they are determined to keep his memory alive by advocating for changes aimed at protecting students facing bullying and mental health struggles.

Luis Santana, Jason’s brother, said the anniversary remains difficult for the family.

“This morning I went by his grave early this morning,” Santana said. “It’s just really unreal everything that happened. I just can’t believe it, but [I’m] just trying to keep his name alive.”

According to the family, the investigation into Jason’s death has since closed. Rosario said no hate crime charges were filed despite what she described as discriminatory language and slurs directed at Jason.

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“Nothing was considered a hate crime or strong enough evidence of a hate crime,” Rosario said, “even though slurs and very discriminatory things were said and caught on video.”

Since Jason’s death, several changes have been implemented within Peabody schools.

This school year, Higgins Middle School opened a new mental health center staffed with additional counselors. The district also launched a bullying assessment team designed to better respond to student concerns.

The city additionally created a group called “Peabody Promise,” focused on mental health resources and suicide prevention efforts.

Rosario said she is encouraged that students are now receiving additional support, though she believes the changes came too late for her brother.

“I’m happy the students are finally getting the services they need and deserve,” she said. “But it’s also insulting in a way that they’ve been asking for this, and it took something bad to happen for them to listen.”

Jason’s family and supporters are also advocating for “Jason’s Law,” a proposed effort aimed at strengthening anti-bullying policies at the state level.

The proposal would seek greater accountability among students, parents, and school officials when bullying incidents occur.

“Everyone needs to be held accountable,” Rosario said. “That includes students, authority figures, parents. There’s a lot of behind-the-computer-screen warriors, but when it comes to face-to-face communication, people tend to forget the mean things they’ve said and how it can impact someone’s life.”

The push for reform is extending beyond Peabody. School leaders in Lynnfield are also reviewing anti-bullying policies as districts across Massachusetts continue examining how schools respond to student mental health and harassment concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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