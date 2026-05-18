PLAINVILLE, Mass. — A scary sight in Plainville earlier this afternoon after a rollover crash prompted multiple bystanders and off-duty first responders to come to the rescue.

Boston 25 spoke with Ashland firefighter David Iarussi on Sunday, who told us that he and his wife, Sandra, were returning from Newport, Rhode Island, this afternoon after attending a wedding last night when they came up to the accident on I495 Northbound.

Both Iarussi and his wife pulled over to help the two people who were trapped in the rollover crash.

Once there, the car, an electric vehicle according to Iarussi, was in flames.

David and several other bystanders, including two other off-duty firefighters and an off-duty nurse, helped break open windows and a windshield. While doing so, the car also burst into flames.

Video shows Iarussi breaking open the windshield of a car with a rock while the car continued to burn.

Off-duty firefighters, several bystanders rescue two people trapped in rollover crash (Sandra Iarussi)

Bystanders and Mass. State Police were then able to reach into the car and pull them out.

The two victims were transported by Wrentham Fire and EMS to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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