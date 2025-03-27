Cause of death revealed for 3 Revere women found dead in their hotel room in Belize

REVERE, Mass. — The families of three Revere women who were found dead in their hotel room while vacationing in Belize released a statement on Wednesday night revealing their cause of death.

In a joint statement, the families of 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, and 26-year-old Imane Mallah said officials with the United States Embassy in Belize informed them that all of the young women died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning, likely caused by a faulty water heater.

“While we remain shattered by the loss of these three bright lights in our world, we are incredibly heartened by the results of this investigation and grateful to those who completed it in a thorough and independent manner,” the families said.

The new details come after weeks of speculation about their deaths, including speculation that the women may have suffered overdoses, with a news outlet in Belize reporting that gummies and alcohol were found in the room.

The families noted that they are still awaiting the results of a separate independent review being done by authorities in Massachusetts.

“We have said since the beginning of this investigation that their deaths were suspicious and raised concerns about initial reports in the news media,” the families said. “While today’s official finding puts to rest those initial reports, we hope this will give authorities in law enforcement pause before they make similar suggestions during future investigations. Survivors such as our families deserve their best, honest work. We received it today but needed it throughout this investigative process.”

The victims’ families also asked Belize authorities to continue looking into their own practices and how hotel management handled the deaths of the three women.

“Our families remain incredibly grateful to the outpouring of support we have received from family, friends, leaders, and loved ones since their passing,” the statement added. “Our families ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane, and Wafae.”

The three women were described as lifelong friends and were found dead in their hotel room at the resort in February.

Kaoutar, Imane, and Wafae were young professionals in the medical field and part of a tight-knit community.

“These young women were valued members of our community, and while the gravity of this tragedy weighs heavily on us all, I am grateful for the diligence of our state and federal partners in ensuring that a proper investigation was conducted and brought the truth to light,” Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

