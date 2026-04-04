Neighbor remembers victim of deadly Brockton house fire as funny and kind

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person has died in a house fire on Glendale Avenue in Brockton.

The Brockton Fire Department said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Brianna DeBarros told Boston 25 News Saturday morning, she is devastated by the loss of her neighbor across the street.

“She was so funny,” DeBarros said while emotional.

A good sense of humor, kind and sweet is how DeBarros described the victim, who has yet to be identified by officials.

DeBarros said she had seen the family try to take matters into their own hands.

“They were trying to use the neighbors fire extinguisher to try to go back up the stairs to take out the fire, but it was too much,” DeBarros explained.

Crews said they arrived to heavy fire on the second floor and once inside the home, they found flames in the hallway and bedrooms.

Firefighters found the victim inside when working to knock down the fire.

Saturday morning, damage could still be seen on the right side of the house, including charred siding and broken windows.

DeBarros said the victim was a mother and a school bus driver.

“All of us we talk to each other, I would say like a tight knit kind of neighborhood so to know someone that we talk to or talk to throughout the week like ‘oh hey, how are you?’ and everything, it was very scary and traumatizing,” DeBarros said.

“Because your life can just go in the blink of an eye, which is like really crazy,” Debarros continued.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal says two other people were transported from the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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