Boston EMS provide statement following fatal officer-involved shooting

BOSTON — Boston EMS has provided a statement following Saturday’s incident involving an officer-involved shooting in Boston.

The incident occurred on Hemenway Street, located near housing for students at Northeastern University, when officers were dispatched to the scene after someone had called 911 and alleged they were going to be harmed.

After some time, it was apparent that the individual was going through a mental health crisis, prompting officers to call for the assistance of Boston EMS and their clinician.

According to authorities, the individual opened the door and struck both the EMS clinician on scene and an officer outside the door. He allegedly stabbed the officer with a weapon, which Commissioner Cox identified as some sort of sword.

According to a spokesperson for Boston EMS, those workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Today serves as a reminder of the dangers inherent in this work and the sacrifice our members make every day. Members of Boston EMS show up to save lives — not to be assaulted," the spokesperson said. “No one should face violence for simply doing their job. Our thoughts are with our injured members, the Boston Police officers, and everyone affected by today’s incident.”

Officers shot the individual who later passed away from his injuries in the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group