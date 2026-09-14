Cape Cod police officer’s OUI arraignment delayed after he enters treatment program

SANDWICH, Mass. — A Cape Cod police officer accused of driving under the influence after an off-duty crash will not be arraigned this week after entering a treatment program.

Officer Matthew Cotter, of the Sandwich Police Department, had been scheduled to appear in Barnstable District Court on Monday to face an operating under the influence of liquor charge stemming from a crash Friday night in Sandwich. However, court officials said his arraignment was waived after he enrolled himself in a treatment program. His case has been continued to October 15.

Cotter remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Sandwich Police Department.

The crash happened on Grand Oak Road in Sandwich. Authorities said Cotter’s SUV drove through bushes and struck a parked vehicle, according to police.

Sandwich police officer facing drunk driving charges after crash on resident’s front lawn

A neighbor who witnessed the crash called police.

Video obtained at the scene showed Massachusetts State Police administering field sobriety tests before Cotter was taken into custody.

Investigators also noted that a relative of Cotter arrived at the scene after the crash. During the response, a news photographer reported being verbally and physically assaulted while attempting to record video. That incident is now under a separate investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

While covering proceedings at Barnstable District Court, Boston 25 News also learned that a Barnstable police officer had been struck by a vehicle while directing pedestrian traffic outside the Cape Cod Melody Tent.

Authorities said a 43-year-old Osterville man is expected to be arraigned on Monday in connection with the incident.

The officer’s condition was not immediately available.

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