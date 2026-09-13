3 killed, including Mass. man, in crash involving motorcycles in New Hampshire

LACONIA, N.H. — Three people were killed, including a Massachusetts man, and a fourth was seriously injured when two motorcycles collided near a popular biker pub in New Hampshire late Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a motorcycle crash in the area of Route 3 in Laconia near The Looney Bin Bar & Grill around 11 p.m. found two motorcycles down in the roadway, according to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield.

“There was a large debris field, and officers attempted to help several of the victims,” Canfield said. “Upon arrival of EMS, three of them were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Canfield identified the victims as Cameron Mosher, 28, of Dennis, Massachusetts, Miles Collette, 32, of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Jeanine Fereshetian, 33, of Laconia, New Hampshire.

A fourth victim, a woman who hasn’t been identified, was flown to Concord Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Canfield described the incident as a “very violent crash,” noting that the motorcycles were possibly traveling in different directions when the collision occured.

When asked where the victims were coming from, Canfield specified that the Looney Bin “has no play in this.”

Canfield also noted no immediate indications that speed or alcohol factored into the crash, although the investigation remains ongoing.

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