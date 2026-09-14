Police officer struck by alleged drunk driver after concert at Cape Cod Melody Tent

HYANNIS, Mass. — A man is facing drunken driving charges after authorities say he crashed into a police officer near the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis on Sunday night, prompting a large emergency response.

The 43-year-old driver, an Oserville native whose name hasn’t been released, is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges including operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury and negligence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Police say the officer was standing in a marked crosswalk assisting with pedestrian traffic in the area of 41 Main Street after a performance by legendary rock band ZZ Top when they were struck just after 10 p.m.

The officer was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. No immediate word was available on the severity of their injuries.

“A preliminary investigation determined that the officer was wearing a bright-colored, reflective jacket and holding a flashlight while positioned in an illuminated crosswalk equipped with flashing lights,” the police department said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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