Sandwich police officer facing drunk driving charges after crash on resident’s front lawn

A Sandwich police officer has been arrested and will face drunk driving charges after crashing on a resident’s front lawn Saturday night.

State police responded to a reported crash involving an off-duty Sandwich police officer on Grand Oak Road around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators found that a black BMW X5 left the roadway, traveled across a resident’s lawn, hit flower beds, struck another car in a driveway, before finally coming to a stop.

State police told Boston 25 that Matthew Cotter, 44, was taken into custody and has been charged wih operating under the influence (liquor), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violations and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Cotter has been placed on administrative leave.

“The Sandwich Police Department and its members hold each other and themselves to the highest standards. In addition to the criminal charges taken by the Massachusetts State Police, the Sandwich Police Department will be conducting a thorough internal investigation,” the Sandwich police department.

Cotter is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court at a later date.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Sandwich Police Department for more info.

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