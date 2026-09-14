Cape Cod police officer charged in alleged drunk driving crash due in court

SANDWICH, Mass. — A Sandwich police officer is expected to be arraigned Monday on drunk driving charges following an off-duty crash that damaged a parked vehicle in a residential neighborhood, according to police.

Officials said Officer Matthew Cotter, 44, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The crash happened Friday night on Grand Oak Road in Sandwich. Authorities say a neighbor called police after Cotter’s SUV drove through bushes and struck a parked car in her driveway.

Video from the scene showed Massachusetts State Police conducting field sobriety tests before taking Cotter into custody.

Sandwich police officer facing drunk driving charges after crash on resident’s front lawn

Cotter is scheduled to face a judge in Barnstable District Court on charges related to operating under the influence.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police also say one of Cotter’s relatives arrived at the scene while officers were investigating.

During the response, a news photographer reported being verbally and physically assaulted by the woman while attempting to capture video.

Video recorded at the scene captured a heated confrontation, with the woman shouting at the photographer and appearing to make physical contact.

That incident is now under a separate investigation.

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