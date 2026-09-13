Cape Cod officer on leave following OUI crash; woman allegedly assaults news photographer

SANDWICH, Mass. — A Cape Cod police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an off-duty crash that led to his arrest on drunken driving charges, according to authorities.

Police said 44-year-old Sandwich Officer Matthew Cotter crashed his vehicle late Friday night on Grand Oak Road in Sandwich. A neighbor then called 911, reporting that a vehicle had driven through bushes and struck a parked car.

Responding officers conducted a series of field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested Cotter. According to state police, he faces charges including operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violations, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

The Sandwich Police Department confirmed that Cotter has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

Tense moments unfolded during the arrest, with video captured by an independent news photographer appearing to show a confrontation at the scene.

According to police, a woman related to Cotter allegedly assaulted the photographer while officers were conducting their investigation.

Video from the scene includes shouting and a physical confrontation as police worked to secure the area.

Both state and local police are investigating the alleged assault.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman accused of assaulting the photographer has been charged.

The investigations into both incidents remain ongoing.

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